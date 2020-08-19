Sudan: Foreign Minister - the Ministry Did Not Discuss Issue of Relations With Israel

18 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Foreign Affairs has announced that the ministry did not discuss in any way the matter of the relations between the Sudan and Israel, and that it did not instruct the official spokesman to make any statement about this matter.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Omer Gamur Eddin, noted in statement signed by him, regarding the statements of the ministry's spokesman.

The statement pointed out that the Foreign Ministry has received with astonishment, the statements of Ambassador Haider Badawi Sadiq, the ministry's spokesman, about Sudan's endeavor to establish relations with Israel, the statements which have created an ambiguous situation that needs to be clarification.

The statement asserted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Sudan confirms that the issue of relations with Israel was not discussed in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in any way, and Ambassador Haidar Badawi was not assigned to make any statements in this regard.

