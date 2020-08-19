Sudan: Talk's Session Between Government and SPLM-N to Revise Paper of Two Areas Issues

18 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The government delegation for peace negotiations headed by Lieutenant General Shams Eddin Kabbashi, member of the Transitional Sovereign Council and the delegation of the Sudan's Peoples Liberation Movement - North of the Revolutionary Front led by Malik Agar, headed by Yasser Saeed Arman, the movements deputy chairman, held a session of talks today at the negotiations headquarters at the Primid Hotel in Juba on the revision of the political issues paper on the two areas, in the presence of the Southern Sudan's state Mediation Team led by Mr. Tut Galwak, the Chairman of the Mediation Committee.

The member of the mediation delegation, Dr. Dheu Mutouk noted in a press statement this afternoon at the negotiations headquarters in the capital, Juba, that session has started revision of the paper of the political issues on the two areas, which will continue this work according to the mediation schedule for two days.

He indicated the adjournment of the meeting to resume session at 8:00 in the evening, according to Juba time, pointing to continuation of work on revising the paper until tomorrow to finish it and sign it in the initials.

On the other hand, the member of the mediation delegation revealed their meeting this morning with the negotiating delegation of the SPLM- N, headed by Abdulaziz Al-Hilu, in which it was agreed to return to the negotiating table on Thursday.

He pointed to the stop of the negotiations last time when the principles were announced in the item of the relationship of religion and the state, while the two sides would continue these discussions, and perhaps issues related to humanitarian action and the stopping of hostilities would be opened.

On regard of the issue of resuming negotiations with the SPLM-North led by Abdulaziz Adam Al-Helou, Dr. Dheu said that the mediation team met with the movement's negotiating delegation and it was agreed that the delegation would return to the negotiating table with the government delegation next Thursday, indicating that negotiations will continue on the declaration of principles file, especially the item of the relationship of religion with the state, and the negotiation sessions may address the issues related to stopping of hostilities and the humanitarian work.

