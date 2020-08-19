Sudan: Tut - Sudan Guarantor of Peace Political and Security Protocols in Southern Sudan

18 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The President of the State of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, discussed in his office at the Cabinet today with the First Vice President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, the issues of the implementation of the South Sudan Peace Agreement.

The advisor to the President of South Sudan for Security Affairs, Tut Galwak, asserted that the Sudan is the guarantor of the political and security protocols of the South Sudan Peace Agreement.

Tut indicated that Salva Kiir had assured during the meeting the well progress of the peace agreement in southern, adding that the meeting has discussed the Sudan's peace, which he underlined its good progress.

He noted that president Salva Kiir was briefed on the negotiations of Darfur peace track which will start tomorrow with the issue of the security arrangement, with which the Sudan's revolutionary front will bready for the signing of the peace agreement in case of settlement of the security protocol.

Tut has commended role of the vice president of the Sovereign Council in the South Sudan peace agreement, in which he was the most supporter of the agreement, he concluded with the president of south Sudan emphasis on achieving peace for the people of the two countries.

