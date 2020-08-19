Sudan: Dagalo - We Have Proven to the World Our Ability to Solve Our Problems By Ourselves

Juba — The President of the State of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, met today, in his office in the Council of Ministers, the First Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.

Following his meeting with president Salva Kiir , Dagalo stated in a press conference that we have now proven to the world that we can solve our problems by ourselves, indicating that as a great honor, noting that all the peace-loving people will hear good news.

Dagalo explained that during his meeting with President Salva Kiir he informed him on the negotiations progress, attributing the progress to the directives of President Salva Kiir, for the mediation which had achieved progress in the negotiations that took a long time and was scheduled to be completed within 3 months and now are near to its end.

He pointed to the schedule set by the mediation yesterday, and his meeting with the mediation and negotiators from both sides in the presence of the Chadian delegation, expressing optimism on reaching an in initials agreement.

Dagalo has extended thanks to the state of South Sudan for its sacrifices for the stabilization of the situation in Sudan, indicating that the Sudanese people will not forget this stance.

"We met Salva Kiir and conveyed to him the greetings of the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, the greetings of the Prime Minister and all the greetings of the Sudanese people, and we briefed him on the negotiations process," he said.