Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Nineteen patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today in Gash Barka Region - Q/Centers Adibara (16), Al-Ghidir (1), and Om-Hajer (1); and Serha (1) in Southern Region respectively.

All the patients are nationals who returned from Sudan and Ethiopia recently.

As it happens, the return of our nationals from Ethiopia, Sudan, Djibouti and Yemen through irregular routes continues to-date to reach 13,306 so far.

On the other hand, twelve patients who were receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Gash Barka Region as well as one patient in Southern Region have recovered fully and were released from these facilities today.

The total number of recovered patients to-date stands at 261.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date is 304.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

18 August 2020