Sudan: SPLM-N Malik Agar Rebels, Sudan Govt Initial 'Historic and Important' Protocol

Juba — The Sudanese government, and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North under the leadership of Malik Agar (SPLM-N Agar) signed, in initials, the protocol for security arrangements in the South Sudan capital Juba yesterday evening. The protocol aims to integrate the rebel forces into the Sudanese Armed Forces.

Lt Gen Khalid Abdin signed on behalf of the government, and Chief-of-Staff Lt Gen Ahmed El Omda signed the peace document on behalf of the SPLM-N. The head of the negotiating delegation, Yasir Arman, described the signing as "historic and important".

Sudanese Defence Minister Maj Gen Yasin Ibrahim said after the signing that the integration of "the brothers of the Sudan Revolutionary Front" (RSF - rebel alliance) into the Sudan Armed Forces will make the military "more coherent, stronger, and ready to face all threats to the Sudanese security".

The signing was attended by leaders of the Sudan Revolutionary Front, diplomatic delegations from the United Arab Emirates and Chad, the negotiation team, and representatives of the sponsors of the peace talks.

Security advisor to the President of South Sudan for Security Affairs, Tut Galuak, announced in this regard on behalf of President Salva Kiir that on August 28 the initial signing of the peace accord between the government of Sudan and the armed movements will take place.

Mohamed El Taayshi, member of the Sovereign Council and spokesman for the government's negotiating delegation, explained that the initial signing of the security arrangements agreement on the Two Areas (South Kordofan and Blue Nile state) that took place yesterday is the last file negotiated with the SPLM-N Agar.

Galuak announced that the negotiation session today in Juba will be about the security arrangements in Darfur, as the matter was previously discussed via video conferences and in which major understandings were reached concerning the subject.

Mediator Dhieu Mathok reported that a tight schedule was set for completion of the remaining few issues, chiefly the security arrangements in the Darfur track, and the review of some papers, whether on the political file in Darfur or the Two Areas, or national issues.

He also announced the setting up of a schedule of meetings between the government delegation and the SPLM-N headed by Abdelaziz El Hilu, in Juba.

