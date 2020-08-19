Sudan: West Darfur Wali Pledges Security Clampdown Around Misterei

18 August 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Misterei — The new civilian Wali (governor) of West Darfur, Mohamed El Doma, has announced a plan "to comb the areas surrounding Misterei in order to arrest all who seek to destabilise the security and stability in the state, and prevent farmers from planting".

Governor El Doma visited the Misterei area on Sunday, where a July 25 attack by armed men left at least 60 people dead.

In what has become known as the 'Misterei massacre', a third of the town was burned to the ground. Thousands of people fled to the state capital El Geneina, thousands of others to neighbouring Chad.

El Doma stressed that security decisions will be effective: "The state has deployed regular forces intensively in the area and has the ability to carry out its duties towards maintaining security and stability, and extending the prestige of the state".

He also pledged to establish the necessary arrangements to facilitate the movement of humanitarian convoys to provide assistance to the victims. El Doma ordered a statistical review of those affected by the violence, that he described as "extremely barbaric".

The governor further said an investigation will be conducted in the locality to find those who have failed to perform their duties and those whose roles were neglected until the area witnessed these tragic events.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.