Gambia: Maersk Gambia Gives to Health Ministry

Maersk Gambia Ltd last Thursday extended magnanimity to the Ministry of Health with the presentation of medical items aimed at tackling the covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The donated items include 500 face masks, 100 coverall PPE shirts, 52 boxes of gloves, 100 sanitizers and 100 goggles.

At the presentation ceremony held at the Ministry's Central store in Kotu, Ugochukwu Opiah managing director Maersk Gambia Ltd, said Maersk Gambia is doing their best to assist governments around the globe to tackle the covid-19 pandemic.

He recalled that Maersk Gambia donated two units of reefer refrigerator for corpses to the Ministry of Health after increase in confirmed cases and deaths. They also donated rice to Banjul City Council for onward distribution to Banjulians.

The generosity, he said, is geared towards supporting government and people around the world in the fight against the pandemic.

Mr Opiah thus urged all to follow the World Health Organization's safety precautionary guidelines as well as stay safe with their families.

He expressed optimism that the virus would come to an end as soon as possible.

Emily Jagne, deputizing for the Director of National Pharmaceutical Services said the gesture was appreciated, adding that the materials are highly needed and will be of great benefit considering the current situation of the country.

Sanjally Trawally, deputy Director at Health Promotion and Education recalled that over the past years, Maersk Gambia has been doing a lot for the country and thus thanked them for their continuous assistance.

"This is a demonstration of solidarity because covid-19 is affecting everybody", he added.

