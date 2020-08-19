Gambia: Bottrop Project Distributes Face Masks to Communities

18 August 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Bottrop Project on Sunday distributed 4500 face masks to village alkalolu and communities and institutions within West Coast Region for onward distribution to their various communities.

The beneficiaries include Lamin VDC, Kembujeh Islamic Boarding School, Rural Child Association, the Alkalolu of Brikama, Jalambang, Mandinka, Kindergartens Nursery School and staff among others.

Speaking at various presentation sites, Pa Aruna Jagana, Bottrop Project country coordinator said the move is meant to help in the control and prevention of the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Since the coronavirus outbreak in March, he said, Bottrop Project has supported communities and institutions with hand washing materials, hand sanitizers and food to the Red Cross volunteers stationed at Dasilameh, Giboro and Dimbaya Borders.

Jagana indicated that Bottrop Project is focused on not only on kindergartens education, but also complementing the government and other donor's efforts in the fight against COVID19.

He thus advised beneficiaries to heed to Word Health Organization's and the Ministry of Health guidelines and wear facemasks in order to stop the spread of the virus.

Musa Jammeh, a beneficiary commended Bottrop Project for the gesture, saying it came at a time when needed most.

