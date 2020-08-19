Angola Gets New Offshore Drilling Rig

Luanda — Angoala has acquired another ultra-deepwater drilling rig that is due to come into operation later this August.

TOTAL, Angola's largest oil producer, will activate the second drilling rig to carry out work to develop new oil wells in Block 17, the block with the highest production rate in Angola.

This is the MAERSK VOYAGER Rig , from the Maersk Drilling Company, which will be activated after being anchored in the Bay of Luanda for several months.

According to a press release from the National Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANPG) sent to Angop, Maesk will return to block 17 on 27 August 2020. It arrived in the country to make two exploratory wells and head for neighbouring Namibia, but has now seen its work added and will remain in Angola and operate in block 17.

With the activation of Maersk Voyager Angola will now have two rig in drilling operations and development of new oil wells, after seeing their activities suspended due to the world crisis that the country faces.

Total is the pioneer in activating the rigs to bring back these operations. After activating Transocean Skyros, which is operating in Block 32, Total will activate Maersk Voyager for Block 17 and then activate Seadrill's West Gemini which will also go to Block 17.