Angola: Covid-19 - Over 300 Angolans Return From DRC

Mbanza Kongo — At least 377 Angolan citizens who had been held in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) since March due to the closure of the borders to fend off the Covid-19, have returned to the country through land border of Luvo, 60 kilometres north of the city of Mbanza Kongo, Zaire province.

The group of Angolans, which includes children, young people, and adults, were confined to Kimpese, Songololo, Kuilungongo, among other places in the Central Congo region (former Lower Congo).

They have returned with the support of the provincial multisectoral commission for the fight against Covid-19 which provided means of transport.

Andrade Lunzayilawo Kianzuaku, the provincial health supervisor, said on Monday in statement to the press that the fellow citizens are being held momentarily in the Luvo border to undergo rapid tests of Covid-19.

"All newcomers from the DRC are being tested and should only leave the communal headquarters of Luvo after fulfilling the institutional quarantine, which is 14 days," the health official said.