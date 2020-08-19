Angola: Covid-19 - Over 300 Angolans Return From DRC

18 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Mbanza Kongo — At least 377 Angolan citizens who had been held in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) since March due to the closure of the borders to fend off the Covid-19, have returned to the country through land border of Luvo, 60 kilometres north of the city of Mbanza Kongo, Zaire province.

The group of Angolans, which includes children, young people, and adults, were confined to Kimpese, Songololo, Kuilungongo, among other places in the Central Congo region (former Lower Congo).

They have returned with the support of the provincial multisectoral commission for the fight against Covid-19 which provided means of transport.

Andrade Lunzayilawo Kianzuaku, the provincial health supervisor, said on Monday in statement to the press that the fellow citizens are being held momentarily in the Luvo border to undergo rapid tests of Covid-19.

"All newcomers from the DRC are being tested and should only leave the communal headquarters of Luvo after fulfilling the institutional quarantine, which is 14 days," the health official said.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali President Resigns After Being Arrested by Mutinying Soldiers
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.