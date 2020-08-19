Tanzania: Veteran Politician Moyo Laid to Rest in Zanzibar

POLITICAL leaders, family members, and friends gathered on Tuesday to lay the veteran politician Mzee Hassan Nassor Moyo turned human rights activist, to rest at his home area, Fuoni, South of Stone Town.

He died at 87, leaving two widows and 15 children. Neighbours, friends and some leaders who attended the funeral said the late Moyo was a man of integrity.

They said, the late Moyo together with the First President of Zanzibar the late Abeid Amani Karume struggled to ensure Zanzibar and Tanzanians remain united after the 1964 revolution.

The late Moyo, who passed away early Tuesday in Tanga region, where he was living was transported to Zanzibar for funeral and burial.

Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) presidential candidate for Zanzibar Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi was among the attendees.

Former Zanzibar Presidents Dr Amani Karume and Mzee Ali Hassan Mwinyi were among prominent leaders who attended the funeral of Mzee Moyo. He was one of the few surviving revolutionary heroes.

Before retirement from active politics, the late Moyo was in 2015 expelled from CCM for a number of reasons related to violation of party conducts.

Moyo boasts of having initiated political dialogue which led to the creation of Government of National Unity (GNU) in 2010.

GNU enabled CCM and Civic United Front (CUF) to form a government backed by the amended constitution.

He held several ministerial positions after the revolution in both Zanzibar and union governments, including minister for Roads & Water, and ministry for Agriculture.

He was the first Minister for legal affairs in the union government after the birth of the United Republic of Tanzania in 1964.