Botswana: 31 Health Workers Covid-19 Positive

Gaborone — The nation has been informed that COVID-19 was now affecting health care workers.

In his latest update on August 17, Department of Health Services director, Dr Malaki Tshipayagae said to date a total of 31 health care workers; including nurses, doctors, health care assistants as well as cleaners had tested positive.That, he said, posed a challenge as it ultimately hindered any efforts to provide proper care to the nation.

Dr Tshipayagae revealed that Botswana had 94 new cases out of which 67 were citizens and the rest 27 foreign nationals,.

The latest figures bring to 427 the total number of Batswana confirmed cases.

Of the 427 cases, 288 are active, 136 recovered and the death toll still stands at three while 93 420 tests had been conducted.

The director said it was critical for the nation to adhere to COVID-19 health protocols to avoid a surge in the number of cases.

Dr Tshipayagae said the increased number of COVID-19 cases emanated from unlawful gatherings and lack of adherence to protocols such as wearing face masks in public.He said his team would intensify surveillance testing and gauge the intensity of the spread of the virus in various places.The exercise, he explained, would be carried out weekly countrywide while public education would be escalated.

On other issues, Dr Tshipayagae said inter-zonal travel was permitted for essential services workers as well as for people visiting their farms across zones.

Regarding gatherings, Dr Tshipayagae said the likes of meetings and conferences would only be allowed within zones.

He said the only person allowed to cross a zone for a meeting was the convener while each and every meeting should have a facilitator indicating that the two were accountable for adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

He emphasised that only 50 people were allowed for meetings.

In addition, Dr Tshipayagae said travelling between zones might require testing.

He said in the event that a person was from a red zone where there was active contact tracing, he/she might be required to test.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>