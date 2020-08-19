Botswana: 31 Health Workers Covid-19 Positive

18 August 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Ketshepile More

Gaborone — The nation has been informed that COVID-19 was now affecting health care workers.

In his latest update on August 17, Department of Health Services director, Dr Malaki Tshipayagae said to date a total of 31 health care workers; including nurses, doctors, health care assistants as well as cleaners had tested positive.That, he said, posed a challenge as it ultimately hindered any efforts to provide proper care to the nation.

Dr Tshipayagae revealed that Botswana had 94 new cases out of which 67 were citizens and the rest 27 foreign nationals,.

The latest figures bring to 427 the total number of Batswana confirmed cases.

Of the 427 cases, 288 are active, 136 recovered and the death toll still stands at three while 93 420 tests had been conducted.

The director said it was critical for the nation to adhere to COVID-19 health protocols to avoid a surge in the number of cases.

Dr Tshipayagae said the increased number of COVID-19 cases emanated from unlawful gatherings and lack of adherence to protocols such as wearing face masks in public.He said his team would intensify surveillance testing and gauge the intensity of the spread of the virus in various places.The exercise, he explained, would be carried out weekly countrywide while public education would be escalated.

On other issues, Dr Tshipayagae said inter-zonal travel was permitted for essential services workers as well as for people visiting their farms across zones.

Regarding gatherings, Dr Tshipayagae said the likes of meetings and conferences would only be allowed within zones.

He said the only person allowed to cross a zone for a meeting was the convener while each and every meeting should have a facilitator indicating that the two were accountable for adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

He emphasised that only 50 people were allowed for meetings.

In addition, Dr Tshipayagae said travelling between zones might require testing.

He said in the event that a person was from a red zone where there was active contact tracing, he/she might be required to test.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali President Resigns After Being Arrested by Mutinying Soldiers
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.