Nigeria: Bandits From Northwest, Northeast Troubling Nasarawa - Governor Sule

19 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State Tuesday blamed some of the bandits dislodged from the Northwest and Northeast for the security challenges confronting his state.

He was addressing State House reporters after briefing President Muhammadu Buhari on the security situation in his state.

He thanked the president for support in the area of addressing insecurity, especially the setting up of the Mobile Police training college, the Air Force Special Forces in Lafia and the military Special Forces in Doma.

He said: "The criminals in Nasarawa State are new. They're not from Nasarawa State. So, as a result of that, our own people are more familiar with the ground and are able to follow where they are.

"We have some of the bandits that were dislodged from the Northwest and the Northeast and they found some of these hilly places in Nasarawa State. We have a lot of rocky places and they've found some of those places comfortable. So, they moved to those locations."

