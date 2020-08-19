South Africa: Sparks Fly At Parliament As Safa Defends Position Over Ousted Vice-President

18 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Issues over the ousting of the South African Football Association's acting chief executive, Gay Mokoena, as well as one of the Safa vice-presidents, Ria Ledwaba, were at the forefront as the association briefed the oversight committee for sport.

Tempers flared as the South African Football Association (Safa) appeared before the Parliamentary Oversight Committee for Sports, Arts and Culture.

Issues and claims of poor corporate governance, apparent power politics within the organisation, and the alleged dictatorial style of its president, Danny Jordaan, formed a large part of the testy discussion.

Jordaan insinuated that committee members, particularly those belonging to the Democratic Alliance (DA), Tsepo Mhlongo and Willem Faber, were asking incorrect and irrelevant questions.

"Why is it that SuperSport is not broadcasting any Banyana Banyana matches? Why is the DA not asking that question? Why is it consistently that Naspers-owned papers City Press and Sunday World are the people who have never written a single positive article on football?" probed Jordaan.

Mhlongo, who is the DA's shadow minister for sports, arts and culture, hit back at Jordaan.

"You are just lying to us. You cannot tell us what to ask, you must answer the questions. You are telling us why we...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

