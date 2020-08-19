Sudan: Tawer Meets Delegation of Hamoshkoreib Khalawi and Gemilab Principality

Khartoum — The member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Professor Siddiq Tawer, met today in his office at the Republican Palace with the delegation of Al-Gemilab principality, and the Khalawi of Hamoshkoreib (Quran schools), as part of the ongoing efforts to achieve peace and peaceful coexistence in eastern Sudan.

Sheikh of Hamoshkoreib Khalawi, Sulaiman Betai noted in press statement following the meeting that Professor Tawer has reviewed the role of the society in the building confidence between the conflicting parties, and the possibility of reaching satisfactory solutions to all the components in eastern Sudan, he added that Professor Tawer has called for paying attention to the people of eastern Sudan to help the creation of a civilized and educated generations that contribute in the region's development.

Sheikh of Hamoshkoreib Khalawi, Sulaiman Betai has asserted the eastern Sudan's citizens stance alongside the government for the provision of services, and a decent and stable life.