Sudan: Reconciliation Council Established in S. Kordufan to Support Peace Efforts

Kadugli — The Governor of South Kordofan state, Dr. Hamid Al-Bashir Ibrahim, has announced the establishment of a reconciliation council, according to the mandate given to him by the head of the Sovereign Council, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, in support of the communal peace efforts, with the provision of the available resources to play its role in achieving peace and the work for mending the state's social fabric.

During his addressing to the meeting of the political activities of the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change, he presented the state's government's programs' priorities, stressing his equal stance in the state's components.

The governor has promised his democratic and transparent work in reflection of the December and the transitional government incubator, pledging the implementation of the outcomes of the agreement recently signed in Kadugli and Khartoum on the stopping of hostilities.

He called for his correction by everyone, asserting his respect to those who opposed him, noting that his government is based on the principle of diversity and regional, geographical and social harmony.