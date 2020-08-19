South Sudan: Dagalo Stresses Continuing Removal of Obstacles to Achieve Peace in S. Sudan

Juba — The First Vice President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, met at his residence in the capital, Juba, with the IGAD envoy for peace in Southern Sudan, Ambassador Ismail Weiss, in the presence of the Sudanese Chargé d'Affairs in Juba, Ambassador Jamal Malik.

The meeting has reviewed progress of implementation of the peace agreement in southern Sudan, and the challenges facing the peace files in the two countries, and the proposed solutions.

Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, has affirmed the Sudan continued efforts to overcome all obstacles facing the parties in southern Sudan, in order to reach a lasting and comprehensive peace.

He pointed to the efforts made for the implementation of the South Sudan Peace Agreement by the Sudan and the regional and international partners, stressing that the Sudan will continue efforts with the same will and determination to achieve peace in the two countries.

On his part, Ismail Weiss has asserted the importance and effectiveness of the role of Sudan during its leadership of the IGAD, and its clear contribution to resolving regional issues, indicating that the AU countries are looking forward for more efforts in this regard.