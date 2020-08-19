Sierra Leone: ACC Warns Heads of Health Centres in Karene Against Extortion

17 August 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)

The North- West Regional Manager of the Anti-corruption Commission (ACC) Mr. Al- Hassan Sesay has warned In-Charges of Community Health Centres across Karene District to desist from extortion, bribery and other corrupt practices while performing their duties or face the full force of the anti-corruption laws.

He issued this warning during an In-Charges meeting of the fifty-Six (56) Peripheral Health Units (PHUs) in Karene District at the Kamakwie Town Hall on the 29th July 2020. Addressing the heads of the PHUs and other health workers, Manager Sesay expressed dismay over the reported incidences of extortion from the free health care beneficiaries at community level in the health service delivery adding, that health workers play a crucial role to the health and survival of the human resource of the state. He noted that as In-Charges working in PHUs they are considered public officers and are covered by the Anti-Corruption laws. The ACC Regional Manager lamented that the Commission is very much concerned about corrupt practices prevalent in PHUs such as thievery of medical supplies, bribery, extortion and absenteeism. As the ACC is now closer to your door steeps he said, it will no longer be business as usual and defaulters or wrongdoers will not be friends of the ACC. "Desist from wrong or corrupt practice or you stand to face the wrath of the ACC," he warned

He informed them that in the midst of performing their duties, they must be mindful of the ACC's elite scorpion squad that will sting at any given time when the need arises citing the Bo incident that involved a health practitioner allegedly collecting monies from nurses for purposes of pin codes. Manager Sesay also laid bare interpretation of key related offences including offering, soliciting and accepting advantage, misappropriation of public and donor funds, abuse of office and position among others. He encouraged them to be professional and conduct themselves with high sense of integrity and maintaining ethical standards in discharging their functions. The 56 In-Charges in the PHUs were also briefed on the various reporting mechanism to the ACC as well as supporting the fight against graft and bribery.

In his welcome remarks, the District Medical Officer Dr. Chernor S. Jalloh thanked the team for engaging and educating them on various issues of corruption in the sector which will also guide them in carrying out their duties in their different PHUs across the district.

Questions, comments and concerns from the health workers formed part of the discussions followed by the presentation of IEC materials.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Concord

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali President Resigns After Being Arrested by Mutinying Soldiers
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.