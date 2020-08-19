Sierra Leone: IG Suvula to Establish Police Station At Peninsula

Inspector-General of Police, Ambrose Michael Sovula has on Thursday, 6th August, 2020, promised to construct a police station at During Town community in the Western-Rural district, to protect Don Bosco Fambul's facility and the community.

Don Bosco Fambul is a local charitable organisation specialised in the promotion and protection of children especially those from the streets.

IG's move in the construction of a police station in the community is directly linked to the impressive inroads the organisation has been making in the protection and promotion of child rights and welfare.

The proposed construction of the police station in the community is to combat crime especially sexual violence.

The IG made the promise during a signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding between Don Bosco Fambul, Rainbo Initiative, Aberdeen Women's Centre, Family Support Unit of the Sierra Leone Police and Legal Assistance for Women Yearning for Equal Rights and Justice.

The aforementioned organisations are partners in the campaign against sexual and gender based violence in Sierra Leone.

In his address at the ceremony, IG Sovula expressed happiness for the humanitarian work of Don Bosco in Sierra Leone and the Peninsula community in particular.

"What Don Bosco is doing in the area of child protection in Sierra Leone is unprecedented, and the Police are impressed with the modern shelters they have constructed for victims of sexual penetration and other forms of domestic violence," IG Sovula emphasised.

He assured Don Bosco Fambul of continued police support in the area of prosecution of victims of sexual violence.

"The Police will leave no stone unturned to prosecute perpetrators of the menace of sexual violence as young people are our future leaders," he assured.

Mr Sovula appealed to community stakeholders to provide land where the Police Station would be constructed.

"The safety and security of the property and staff of Don Bosco is a national concern which every Sierra Leonean should treat with utmost seriousness," he said.

He further assured the community that he would not rest until a police station is set up in During Town community.

In response to the call made by the IG, One of the community stakeholders, Mr Jesse Olu John, a former customs officer made it clear a one-acre land is available at any time the police want to start the project.

The former customs officer expressed gratitude and happiness for the promise made by Mr Sovula for the construction of the police station in the community.

"I know the IG to be a very credible Police officer with high moral standing and a man of his words," he said.

The peninsula, Mr John said, were very proud of what Don Bosco had done in the community adding that they would render the necessary assistance to the institution.

He appealed to residents of During Town community to serve as security to safeguard the property of Don Bosco.

Director of Don Bosco Fambul, Father Jorge Mario Crisafulli expressed joy for the good news of setting up a Police Station in the community.

"The construction of a Police Station closer to Don Bosco facility is a step in the right direction and property of his institution and beneficiaries will be safe," the Don Bosco Director expressed hope.

Father Crisafulli told the IG that his organisation was looking forward to the police promise with the hope that it would be fulfilled.