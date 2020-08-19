Sierra Leone: 14 Years Imprisonment for SP Convict

The Freetown High Court presided over by Justice Komba Kamanda, last Thursday August 13th convicted and sentenced two men, Saidu Bangura and Musa Sheka Jabatie to ten and fourteen years respectively, after being found guilty of sexual penetration contrary to Section 19of the Sexual Offences Act of 2012.

The convicts, who were standing trial in the High Court separately, were in 2019 charged to court on one count of sexual penetration each, contrary to Section 19of the Sexual Offences Act of 2012.

The state had alleged that Saidu Bangura on a date unknown between the 7th of March, 2019 and 12th March, 2019, in Freetown, engaged in an act of sexual penetration with 11 years old girl.

The states prosecution had also alleged that Musa Sheka Jabatie on the 11th of May, 2019, in Freetown, engaged in an act of sexual penetration with 7 years girl.

The 11 years survivor had testified in court that on the night of the 8th of March 2019 she went out of the house to urinate when the convict, Saidu Bangura, grabbed her hand and took her to a nearby step in the corner and stuffed her mouth with a piece of cloth and penetrated her.

The seven years old survivor had also testified that the convict being a family friend sexually abused her on the night of May 11th 2019, noting that on the date of the incident she was inside the toilet washing her hands when the convict entered and pushed her to the floor and penetrated her.

According to Justice Kamanda, the prosecution presented witnesses including the survivors who testified in the trials, and from the testimonies he was convinced that the prosecution proved its cases beyond all reasonable doubt thus, he convicted and sentence Saidu Bangura, to 10 years and Musa Sheka Jabatie to 14 years imprisonment.