Sierra Leone: First Prosecution Witness Testifies in Palo's Wife Matter

The first prosecution witness in the matter IG versus Isata Soccoh, Inspector Alimammy Alex Kamara, on Friday August 14, 2020, took the witness box before Magistrate Hannah Bonnie at the Pademba Road Magistrate Court No 1 against the accused.

Led in evidence by state prosecutor, Yusuf Sesay, the witness recognised the accused and recalled on 29th April, 2020, when he was on duty at the Criminal Investigations Department headquarters in Freetown and his department, Major Incident Unit, received an intelligence that arms and ammunition were at 11 Belewa Drive,Hill Station.

He told the court that he was instructed by the Operation Officer, Superintendent Mohammed K. Allieu, to form a team to search the above premises.

PW 1 said he took the search warrant to a Justice of Peace for it to be signed and approved to conduct a search at the above address, adding that during the search he saw two boxes of federal premium ammunition with twenty cartridges, each with serial numbers 048k354v00 and 342E2786338, respectively.

The witness further said that one empty Glock 17 pistol magazine was also found with black bag and other pistol accessories.

"The search team signed on the certification of the accused in the presence of his counsel, Wara Serry Kamal. After the search warrant was endorsed we took the accused to the Criminal Investigations Department for investigation," he said.

The witness further told the court that on May 18, 2020, another search was conducted at the same premises and that nothing of police interest was found.

He said on May 19, 2020, he obtained voluntary caution statement from the accused by observing the judge's rules, and on that same day he charged the accused with the offense of conspiracy, unlawful possession of arms and ammunition and perverting the course of justice.

The witness was cross examined by defense counsel, Gassim Conteh.

The accused was charged with three counts of conspiracy, unlawful possession of arms and ammunition and perverting the course of justice, all contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

The court details state that the accused on 29th April, 2020, at 11 Belewa Drive, Hill Station in Freetown, was found in possession of small arms and ammunition without license.

The matter comes up again on the 21th August, 2020.