Sierra Leone: Convict Gets Ten Years for Penetrating Girl, 15

Alpha Fofanah, a student in Freetown, Western Area District, was on August 17th convicted and sentenced to ten years imprisonment for sexually penetrating a 15- year- old pupil.

The convict was standing trial in the High Court presided by Justice Momoh Jah Stevens on one count charge of sexual penetration of a child contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offences Act of 2012 as repealed and replaced by Section 4 of the Sexual Offence (Amendment) Act 2019 Act No. of 2019.

The State Prosecutor,Jena B. Kamara, had alleged that the accused on 7th May, 2019, and on 10th July, 2019, in Freetown, Western Area District, sexually penetrated the victim below the age of 18th years to wit 15 years.

When the charges were put to the accused person he pleaded guilty of the offense, saying that the accused was his girlfriend and he is ready to take care of her.

In his judgment, Justice Momoh Jah Stevens said because the accused did not waste the court's time, he sentenced him to ten years imprisonment.

He stated that the time the convict has spent in jail should be included in the jail term.

In another matter in the same court, justice Momoh Jah Stevens, remanded one 37 years David Vandi for penetrating a sixteen years old child.

Vandi was in court on one count charge of sexual penetration of a child contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offences Act of 2012. As repealed and replaced by section 4 of the sexual offence (Amendment) Act 2019 Act No. of 2019

The State Prosecutor, Jena B. Kamara, had alleged that the accused on 1st December, 2019,in Freetown, Western Area District, sexually penetrated the victim below the age of 18th years to wit 16 years, contrary to the laws.

The accused was not represented, but the state lawyer has asked the bench for an adjourned date for him to bring in witnesses, the matter was adjourned 19th August, 2020.