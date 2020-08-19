Sierra Leone: Convict Gets Ten Years for Penetrating Girl, 15

18 August 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Alpha Fofanah, a student in Freetown, Western Area District, was on August 17th convicted and sentenced to ten years imprisonment for sexually penetrating a 15- year- old pupil.

The convict was standing trial in the High Court presided by Justice Momoh Jah Stevens on one count charge of sexual penetration of a child contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offences Act of 2012 as repealed and replaced by Section 4 of the Sexual Offence (Amendment) Act 2019 Act No. of 2019.

The State Prosecutor,Jena B. Kamara, had alleged that the accused on 7th May, 2019, and on 10th July, 2019, in Freetown, Western Area District, sexually penetrated the victim below the age of 18th years to wit 15 years.

When the charges were put to the accused person he pleaded guilty of the offense, saying that the accused was his girlfriend and he is ready to take care of her.

In his judgment, Justice Momoh Jah Stevens said because the accused did not waste the court's time, he sentenced him to ten years imprisonment.

He stated that the time the convict has spent in jail should be included in the jail term.

In another matter in the same court, justice Momoh Jah Stevens, remanded one 37 years David Vandi for penetrating a sixteen years old child.

Vandi was in court on one count charge of sexual penetration of a child contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offences Act of 2012. As repealed and replaced by section 4 of the sexual offence (Amendment) Act 2019 Act No. of 2019

The State Prosecutor, Jena B. Kamara, had alleged that the accused on 1st December, 2019,in Freetown, Western Area District, sexually penetrated the victim below the age of 18th years to wit 16 years, contrary to the laws.

The accused was not represented, but the state lawyer has asked the bench for an adjourned date for him to bring in witnesses, the matter was adjourned 19th August, 2020.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Concord

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali President Resigns After Being Arrested by Mutinying Soldiers
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.