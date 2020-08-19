Somalia: Two Soldiers Executed in Baidoa for Child Rape

Authorities in Southwest region of Somalia has executed two soldiers in Baidoa by firing squad on Tuesday for allegedly gang-raping a 9-year-old boy.

Southwest minister of justice Mohamed Hussein said that the sentence will serve as an example to other people.

"We can never accept such acts it is against our religion and our culture, the sentence will serve as a warning to others,"

The incident triggered public outrage as demonstrators called for authorities to arrest and execute the duo.

According to Ahmed Abdi a resident, the two were not convicted but were executed due to public pressure.

"The men were executed after elders and clerics pressure the authorities," said Ahmed.