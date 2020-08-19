Somalia: Two Soldiers Executed in Baidoa for Child Rape

18 August 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Authorities in Southwest region of Somalia has executed two soldiers in Baidoa by firing squad on Tuesday for allegedly gang-raping a 9-year-old boy.

Southwest minister of justice Mohamed Hussein said that the sentence will serve as an example to other people.

"We can never accept such acts it is against our religion and our culture, the sentence will serve as a warning to others,"

The incident triggered public outrage as demonstrators called for authorities to arrest and execute the duo.

According to Ahmed Abdi a resident, the two were not convicted but were executed due to public pressure.

"The men were executed after elders and clerics pressure the authorities," said Ahmed.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali President Resigns After Being Arrested by Mutinying Soldiers
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.