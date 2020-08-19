South Africa: Gauteng's Covid-19 Expenditure Disclosure Report Adds Murk to Troubled Waters

analysis

Gauteng Premier David Makhura's first Covid-19 Expenditure Disclosure Report is meant to be a clean-up act on transparency and accountability. But it's opaque, full of holes and raises more questions than it answers.

Gauteng's Covid-19 Expenditure Disclosure Report, circulated on Monday, is a 30-page document mostly of lists of vendors who have provided services and goods to the Gauteng provincial government. It sets out the split of the spend that has come in at over R2.101-billion across 13 departments in the period between April and July. The Department of Health accounts for 91.78% (or about just under R1.939-billion) of the total amount spent.

It also gives details of the top 15 items of goods and services procured and lists where infrastructure projects of refurbishments and upgrades took place at hospitals and clinics.

But it's the list of vendors that raises worrying red flags that there are a number of the companies that appear to have been set up just in time to benefit from the Covid-19 procurement funds. It also deepens concerns about these companies' expertise, capacity and ability to deliver during the pandemic and leaves questions about who in government signed off on the deals and what oversight exists...