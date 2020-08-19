Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 31 New Infections, Two Deaths, 35 Recoveries

18 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — At least 31 new positive cases of covid-19 have been detected in Angola in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to number of infections to 1.966.

The information was released Tuesday evening in Luanda by the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who said in the period in respect Angola reported two deaths and 35 recoveries.

Speaking to journalists during the usual covid-19 update briefing, Franco Mufinda said the new patients have ages between one and 78 years, including 24 females.

With the new figures, Angola's covid-19 statistics stand at 1.966 positive cases, 90 deaths, 667 recoveries and 1.209 active patients.

