South Africa: Quality of Education Suffers As Teachers Rush Through the Syllabus

19 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ayanda Mthethwa

Covid-19 is affecting education quality in South Africa. This will be felt in years to come as a consequence of learners progressing to new grades with gaps in their education.

Some educators from SA's public schools say that teaching and learning have become an extremely high-pressure exercise, driven by unrealistic targets.

"There is a lot of pressure to push the syllabus and get the work done. Every single day you are sending out work, you are making them [learners] do something. I feel sorry for these learners," said a Grade 10-12 Dramatic Arts educator from Johannesburg who asked to remain anonymous.

After months of being shut and a subsequent break, SA schools are gradually reopening and accepting more grades, with the last cohort scheduled to return on 31 August.

Matric learners are preparing for their preliminary exams starting in the first week of September, followed by the final examinations commencing on 5 November.

Schools are, however, battling to make up for the lost days while managing the hostile environment under which they have come to operate.

According to a policy brief jointly authored by Martin Gustafsson, an associate professor at Stellenbosch's economics department, and Carol Deliwe, strategic planning, and research...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali President Resigns After Being Arrested by Mutinying Soldiers
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.