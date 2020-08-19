South Africa: Quality of Education Suffers As Teachers Rush Through the Syllabus

analysis

Covid-19 is affecting education quality in South Africa. This will be felt in years to come as a consequence of learners progressing to new grades with gaps in their education.

Some educators from SA's public schools say that teaching and learning have become an extremely high-pressure exercise, driven by unrealistic targets.

"There is a lot of pressure to push the syllabus and get the work done. Every single day you are sending out work, you are making them [learners] do something. I feel sorry for these learners," said a Grade 10-12 Dramatic Arts educator from Johannesburg who asked to remain anonymous.

After months of being shut and a subsequent break, SA schools are gradually reopening and accepting more grades, with the last cohort scheduled to return on 31 August.

Matric learners are preparing for their preliminary exams starting in the first week of September, followed by the final examinations commencing on 5 November.

Schools are, however, battling to make up for the lost days while managing the hostile environment under which they have come to operate.

According to a policy brief jointly authored by Martin Gustafsson, an associate professor at Stellenbosch's economics department, and Carol Deliwe, strategic planning, and research...