South Africa: CSA Needs to Rediscover Its Core Amid Leadership Fiasco

analysis

Cricket South Africa has been rocked by infighting, scandals, poor corporate governance, a pending financial crisis and a leadership scramble. Where does it go from here?

Jacques Faul, Cricket South Africa's (CSA) former acting chief executive, drove from his home in Centurion to CSA's offices on Glenhove Avenue in Illovo on Tuesday, and packed up his desk after having resigned at a CSA board meeting on Monday.

In the days to come, he will play a little golf and spend the weekend in Stilfontein in the North West where he grew up. Next week, he will have an operation to remove a cataract from his left eye.

Fading eyesight was the least of Faul's problems during his often crisis-ridden nine-month tenure, for he saw all too clearly. As was the case with CSA president Chris Nenzani on Monday - he realised he was neither wanted nor needed, for the locus of power in the organisation had shifted elsewhere.

Welsh Gwaza might be the company secretary, but he is also a permanent invitee to the crucial nominations committee and is de facto chief operations officer. With Faul quitting, Gwaza will in all probability become acting chief executive, forming an alliance with...