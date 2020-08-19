South Africa: CSA Needs to Rediscover Its Core Amid Leadership Fiasco

18 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Luke Alfred

Cricket South Africa has been rocked by infighting, scandals, poor corporate governance, a pending financial crisis and a leadership scramble. Where does it go from here?

Jacques Faul, Cricket South Africa's (CSA) former acting chief executive, drove from his home in Centurion to CSA's offices on Glenhove Avenue in Illovo on Tuesday, and packed up his desk after having resigned at a CSA board meeting on Monday.

In the days to come, he will play a little golf and spend the weekend in Stilfontein in the North West where he grew up. Next week, he will have an operation to remove a cataract from his left eye.

Fading eyesight was the least of Faul's problems during his often crisis-ridden nine-month tenure, for he saw all too clearly. As was the case with CSA president Chris Nenzani on Monday - he realised he was neither wanted nor needed, for the locus of power in the organisation had shifted elsewhere.

Welsh Gwaza might be the company secretary, but he is also a permanent invitee to the crucial nominations committee and is de facto chief operations officer. With Faul quitting, Gwaza will in all probability become acting chief executive, forming an alliance with...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali President Resigns After Being Arrested by Mutinying Soldiers
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.