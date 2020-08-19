Gambia Registers 244 New Covid-19 Cases Bringing Total Confirmed Cases to 2,116

Gambian Health Authorities said the country has registered two hundred and forty-four new cases of Covid-19 bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases confirmed to two thousand one hundred and sixteen.

According to the Health Authorities, this represents a 34% test rate with the median age of new cases at 36 years.

Meanwhile, 14 new discharges from treatment centers were effected bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 415 or 19.6% recovery rate.

The Health Authorities further disclose that currently, the country has three hundred and eleven people under quarantine, with 1,638 active cases and 187 probable cases; that 63 deaths represents a crude case fatality ratio of 3.0.

Modou Njai, the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health, said out of 725 new laboratory test results received from MRCG and NPHL, 4 new tests returned undetermined and 274 tests or 30 repeat tests and 244 new, were positive for Covid-19.

Njai said 6 people were newly taken into quarantine and 27 new discharges were made. He said among the newly quarantine cases include Senegalese soldiers and a Malaysian national, all of whom entered the country through the Amdalai entry point.

Acording to the Health Authorities, globally confirmed cases of the virus are 21,818,775; that out of these were 14,553,626 recoveries and 772,753 deaths.