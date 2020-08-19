Tanzania: NEC Chair Stresses Compliance With Law

THE Chairperson of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), retired Judge Semistocles Kaijage, has urged political parties and their followers to abide by the country's laws and regulations, especially during the upcoming elections so as to pave the way for peaceful balloting.

He made the call yesterday in Dar es Salaam during the Commission's meeting with media practitioners, affirming that ignoring the laws and ethics has been among the challenges NEC faced during election periods.

"There is no people's readiness to abide by the laws and various legal procedures. They just go to polling stations with their own... .the situation that poses a serious challenge to the Commission. Nobody is above the law; be it the Commission's personnel, contestants or their followers. In case of any dissatisfaction, there are relevant authorities to help all claimants, let people consult these legal authorities," said the retired Judge.

To solve such challenges, he added, NEC has been conducting public education to let people know the do's and don'ts before, during and after the elections.

NEC has been also meeting various groups of people, including women, youth, disabled people and others, for the same purpose, said the chairperson.

He gave an assurance for fair, free and transparent elections whose final results will leave everyone satisfied. Commenting on whether Tanzanians diasporas are allowed to participate in the voting exercise, the Chairman responded: "Very unfortunately, the country's constitution and laws speak nothing on this group. Hence, they won't be involved this time, unless the coming relevant organ (Parliament) makes amendments, which will be applied in the next elections."

However, the retired judge explained that the laws direct that everyone should vote at the place where one registered, thus, Diasporas have the chance to come back home and participate in the polling exercise.

The Director of Elections, Dr Wilson Charles, commented that the commissioner had embarked on various stages of election preparations, including handing over the voters' list to election supervisors and political parties, to verify those (voters) who will sponsor the contestants, country-wide.