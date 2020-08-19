Gambia: NHRC Lists Cases They Cannot Hear

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of the Gambia has listed a host of cases they said they cannot hear.

This was part of a recent statement issued by the Commission.

The statement which was sent to media houses across the country highlighted the various categories of cases that the NHRC cannot administer, such as "cases of human rights violations before the Courts and any case of human rights violation that occurred before 24th January 2018 unless it is shown to be a continuing violation." The statement continued: "Where the President grants pardon or reduced sentence to a convicted person, or between the Gambia Government and another Government."

The NHRC also disclosed some of its activities in the past months which included a two-day working session with senior officers of the Gambia Police Force (GPF), in order to review, validate and adopt two key documents:

a) Code of Conduct for the Police, and

b) Guidelines for Policing Public Assemblies.

That once finalized, these two documents will contribute to the laying of the foundation for a democratic society that upholds, protects and fulfills fundamental human rights for everyone.

Amongst the activities also highlighted in their statement to the Press, was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the National Council for Civic Education (NCCE), to coordinate and raise the awareness level of the Gambian public on fundamental human rights and freedoms, and to promote better understanding of our Laws in general, in particular, the current 1997 Constitution and the Draft 2020 Constitution.

It could be recalled that the National Human Rights Commission's Chairperson Emmanuel Daniel Joof, called on President Adama Barrow to use his powers to pardon prisoners so as to decongest the prisons; that this can also help in the fight against Covid-19.

The NHRC is a permanent and independent institution established by an Act of National Assembly in 2017, to protect and promote human rights in the Gambia.