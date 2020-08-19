Tanzania: Dynamos Manager Sings Praises of Simba's Bwalya

SIMBA have snatched a vital dynamo and a perfect machine in the club's endeavour to stamp authority in the continental level football, claims the Power Dynamos coach Perry Mutapa.

According to Lusaka Times, Mutapa has, however, admitted that Bwalya needed a change of scene after the influential midfielder left the Kitwe giants to join the Tanzanian champions.

Bwalya left underachieving Power after five seasons with the six-time Zambian champions where he served diligently despite winning just one honour in the 2016 Charity Shield plus a third place league finish in 2015.

Zesco United and Nkana both came calling for the 25-year-old's services during his years at Power but were rebuffed.

"It is a big step for the player, he was our best player this season, he is skillful, hardworking and dedicated, for him to go it means he was doing the right thing. He needed a change of environment," Mutapa said.

At Simba, Bwalya has joined compatriot Clatous Chama who has just completed his second season with the Msimbazi street side.

Meanwhile, Bwalya's departure could see prospect Fredrick Mulambia playing a bigger role as Power's playmaker but he has some competition from Godfrey Ngwenya who has returned from a long term injury that could play a huge part in the coming season should he stay fit.