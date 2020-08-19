Tanzania: 15,000 Equipped With Irrigation Techniques

OVER 15000 Tanzanians have received training on irrigation under the Tanzania Capacity-building for Irrigation Development (TANCAID2) over a five-year period that ends today.

About 3000 irrigation engineers and staff, 3400 local government officers, and 9,300 farmers of Irrigators' Organizations (IOs), were trained and capacitated.

These projects aim at establishing and disseminating an effective technical guideline covering the whole lifecycle of irrigation development, from formulation, implementation, operation and maintenance.

According to a statement released by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the guidelines are in line with the National Irrigation Act 2013.

The government, in collaboration with JICA, has been grappling with agricultural development in the country, to boost irrigation farming by providing training to farmers in various parts of the country.

The projects have also been capacitating irrigation engineers of the central government under the National Irrigation Commission (NIRC) of the Ministry of Agriculture, irrigation officers at local governments, and also farmers in IOs, so that the Comprehensive Guideline for Irrigation Scheme Development (CGL) could be well embedded in all activities related to irrigation development.

In 2007, JICA commenced a new technical cooperation project, 'Formulation and training on Guideline for irrigation Scheme Development', which was renamed Pre-TANCAID (2007-2010).

The project was succeeded by TANCAID1 (2010-2014) and then by TANCAID2 (2015-2020).

The statement stated that, this was an attempt to disseminate CGL to potential future engineers and officers in charge of irrigation, and to sustain the project achievements even up to the next generations.

"JICA believes that Tanzania is going to further expand as well as consolidate the technical cornerstone of irrigation development in Tanzania, which has been established through a series of technical cooperation projects through the support of JICA."