South Africa: SA Motoring Industry Negotiates the Rocky Road to Recovery

19 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Melinda Ferguson

From screeching to a total standstill in April, the SA automotive industry is chugging hard to move back into first gear. But despite Covid-19 having wreaked havoc, hope springs eternal.

As we continue to witness the ongoing human and economic fallout caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, now in mid-August and close to 150 days in lockdown, taking stock of the state of the local motoring industry is a sobering exercise.

Despite alcohol being back on the table, as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday night, not even a tavern of now-legal drinks can soften the state in which we find ourselves. As SA's Covid-19 infection numbers appear to be on the decrease, it's clear that both the economic and social impact will be felt long after it's gone.

The pandemic has severely affected the global and local automotive industry on a multitude of levels, including factory closures, supply chain disruptions and a collapse in consumer demand as unemployment wreaks havoc and debt escalates.

In March, international credit rating agency Moody's slashed its global vehicle sales forecast by 14% for 2020. By May, the agency predicted a 20% decline.

According to the International Labour Organisation, "The forecast paints a considerably...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.