South Africa: SA Motoring Industry Negotiates the Rocky Road to Recovery

analysis

From screeching to a total standstill in April, the SA automotive industry is chugging hard to move back into first gear. But despite Covid-19 having wreaked havoc, hope springs eternal.

As we continue to witness the ongoing human and economic fallout caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, now in mid-August and close to 150 days in lockdown, taking stock of the state of the local motoring industry is a sobering exercise.

Despite alcohol being back on the table, as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday night, not even a tavern of now-legal drinks can soften the state in which we find ourselves. As SA's Covid-19 infection numbers appear to be on the decrease, it's clear that both the economic and social impact will be felt long after it's gone.

The pandemic has severely affected the global and local automotive industry on a multitude of levels, including factory closures, supply chain disruptions and a collapse in consumer demand as unemployment wreaks havoc and debt escalates.

In March, international credit rating agency Moody's slashed its global vehicle sales forecast by 14% for 2020. By May, the agency predicted a 20% decline.

According to the International Labour Organisation, "The forecast paints a considerably...