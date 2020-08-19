Somalia: Al-Shabaab Claims Responsibility for Regional Minister's Assassination

Al-Shabaab said it has killed a minister in Jowhar, the regional capital of Middle Shabelle region on Monday night.

In a statement, the Al-Qaeda affiliate in Somalia claimed the murder of Abdulkadir Abukar known as [Karani] who was executed by armed men while on his way home.

The killing of the minster has shown how HirShabelle's leadership failed to protect its elite officials who are vulnerable to assassinations by Al-Shabaab as they don't have escorts.

Al-Shabaab has in the past two years killed MPs and security officials in separate attacks on Bal'ad-Jowhar road, the most insecure street in the regional state.