Somalia: Roadside Blast Wounds At Least One in Somali Capital

18 August 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

At least one civilian was wounded in a roadside bomb explosion in the Somali capital, Mogadishu on Tuesday noon, witnesses and police said.

The blast occurred near the busy Tarabunka junction in Hodon district with reports it was targeting a car carrying government official.

Mogadishu nowadays sees a surge in bomb attacks by Al-Shabaab as the country's leaders are consolidating their grip on the next elections.

Al-Shabaab has staged a deadly attack on a beachfront upscale Elite hotel in Mogadishu last Sunday, killing at least 16 people, among them two officials and civilians.

