Rwanda: Simba, Yanga Invite Rayon Sports for Friendly Matches

19 August 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Tanzania's biggest football clubs Simba SC and Young 'Yanga' Africans have expressed interest in playing friendly matches against local giants Rayon Sports ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Simba won the Tanzania Premier League title for a third successive time in June, and, as a result, will represent the country in the Caf Champions League next season.

According to Jean Paul Nkurunziza, Rayon Sports' spokesperson, Yanga have formally written requesting for a friendly match with Rayon.

"They both (Simba and Yanga) want friendly matches, and Yanga have even officially written to us about it. The request is still under review, we are yet to respond," he said.

The tentative date for the friendly match against Yanga is Saturday, August 29. However, with the new escalation of Covid-19 cases in the country, it is still unclear whether Rayon would be ready for the match as they have been out of action since March 14.

Rayon will not play continental football in the upcoming season after finishing second in the 2019/20 Rwanda Premier League, behind champions APR.

The Blues, nine-time Rwandan champions, beat Yanga 1-0 in the two sides' final group match during the 2018 Caf Confederation Cup as Rayon reached the quarter-finals - the best ever performance in Caf club competitions by any Rwandan team.

Simba and Rayon have not met since August 2017 when the former edged Rayon 1-0 in an exhibition match of the Simba Day in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

While it is still pending approval from the Ministries of Health and Sports, the local football governing body announced this month that the 2020/21 season could resume on October 30.

