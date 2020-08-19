Rwanda Records Two New Covid-19 Deaths

19 August 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

Rwanda on Tuesday, August 18, reported two new Covid-19 deaths, raising the death toll attributable to the pandemic to 10.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said that the deceased were both Rwandans.

"Condolences to families of two Rwandans, 45 year-old and 55 year-old, who passed away today," reads the statement issued Tuesday evening.

On the same day, the country recorded 37 new Covid-19 cases and 22 recoveries.

Of the new cases, 28 were detected in Kigali among contacts of positive cases and high risk groups.

So far, among high risk groups, according to the ministry of Health, include people working in Nyabugogo and Nyarugenge markets and some ministries.

The two markets and surrounding shops were closed since Monday for a period of seven days, in bid to prevent further spread of the pandemic.

Also, 6 new cases were identified in Rusizi district, while Rwamagana, Huye and Rubavu districts reported one Covid-19 case respectively.

The results were obtained from 4,326 sample tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

In total, the country has so far carried out 342,614 sample tests.

Cumulatively, the country has recorded 2,577 cases out of which 1,683 have already recovered and discharged.

Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

