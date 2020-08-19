Cameroon: Promotion of Bilingualism, Multiculturalism - Commission Prepares Field Visits

18 August 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

President Peter Mafany Musonge chaired a preparatory meeting to that effect on August 17, 2020.

In respect to its mission of promoting the practice of bilingualism, living together and stamping out hate speech, the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism (NCPBM) held a preparatory meeting ahead of a fieldwork to ministerial departments in the near future. The session was chaired by its President, Peter Mafany Musonge, through a videoconference on August 17, 2020.

Going by the final release at the end of the videoconference, the fieldwork seeks to evaluate the level of effective implementation of the policy on the promotion of official languages in ministerial departments following the promulgation of the bilingualism law on December 24, 2019. Discussions during the videoconference also centred on the Commission's warning signals with regard to the recent occurrences that could possibly jeopardise harmonious living together in Cameroon. "In the face of these increasing excesses which are likely to jeopardise peace and stability in our country, the Commission is committed to actively contribute in stamping out identity introversion and hate speech now punishable by law, as well as minority, tribal and ethnic claims which are incompatible with the achievements of national unity," partly reads the final press release.

The December 24, 2019 law on the promotion of official languages in Cameroon which in its Section 2 (2) gives equal value to both official languages, Commission members agreed absolutely needs to be promoted and it is their duty to ascertain its practice nationwide.

Created in January 2017 by the President of the Republic, Commissioners of NCPBM have embarked on several fieldworks with the expected outcome being to promote the practice of bilingualism, maintain peace, consolidate national unity, and strengthen the willingness and day-to-day experience of living together among Cameroonians. The planned visits therefore in the coming days, members hold, is to encourage the practice of bilingualism in ministerial departments when issuing official documents for internal and external consumption. Their duties, amongst others is to conduct studies or surveys and propose measures likely to strengthen Cameroon's bilingualism and multiculturalism culture.

