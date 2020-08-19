Cameroon: NW,SW Gruesome Assassinations - Political Class, Civil Society Condemn

18 August 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The condemnations come after those of government and Cameroon's friendly countries.

Cameroon's political leaders and those of civil society organisations have joined in demonstrating indignation and condemnation of the upsurge of gruesome assassinations committed by armed separatist fighters on peaceful civilians in the North West and South West Regions.

The wave of assassinations resurfaced on August 4, 2020 in the locality called « Mbengwi Road » in Ntualam neighbourhood in Mankon Bamenda North West Region. A seccessionist leader called Fonte, alias « Mad Dog » brutally murdered his female friend called Mbah Treasure for allegedly conniving with public authorities. As if this was not enough, on August 11, 2020 another gruesome assassination of yet another lady took place in Makanga neighbourhood of Muyuka in Fako Division of the South West Region. Here, armed secessionist fighters murdered a 32-year lady called Comfort Tumassang. What remains horrible about the murder was that the secessionist fighters paraded the mutilated corpse of the lady, the images of which went viral over social media networks. Government did not only condemn the acts but dispatched the Fako Senior Divisional Officer with a condolence message to the bereaved family of Comfort Tumassang.

Faced with the unacceptable and hideous crimes committed by the armed separatist fighters, the country's political and the civil society leaders could not remain indifferent. They have therefore joined the other stakeholders to call for a stop to the assassinations and other criminal actions and a return to peace to the security-crisis affected North West and South West Regions.

