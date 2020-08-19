South Africa: 282 More People Die of Covid-19

South Africa's Covid-19 death toll has jumped to 12 264 after 282 fatalities were recorded on Wednesday.

Of the new deaths, 89 were in Gauteng, 66 in the Eastern Cape, 57 in KwaZulu-Natal, 34 in the Western Cape, 20 in the North West, 13 in Free State and three in the Northern Cape.

Also, the number of cumulative COVID-19 cases increased to 592 144 after 2 258 new infections were identified.

Gauteng remains the epicentre with 200 949 cases, while KwaZulu-Natal has 106 565, Western Cape 102 739 and Eastern Cape 84 144.

The provinces with the least number of infections include the Free State with 32 593 cases, North West 23 445, Mpumalanga 21 717, Limpopo 11 813 and Northern Cape 8 129.

Fifty cases remain unallocated.

"The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 430 347, with 14 677 new tests conducted since the last report," Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said.

According to the latest data, 485 468 people have recuperated to date, which translates to a recovery rate of 82%.

Globally, there have been 21 756 357 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 771 635 deaths reported to the World Health Organisation.