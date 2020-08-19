Botswana: Church Explores Ways to Tackle Covid-19

Gaborone — The Christian community has been exploring ways of recovering from adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Giving a briefing in Gaborone on August 16, Botswana Council of Churches (BCC) leader, Bishop Metlhayotlhe Beleme, said the church had struggled to properly fulfill its role of offering spiritual support and being a developmental partner, owing to the effects of the pandemic.

He, however, said the church had tried to continue playing a meaningful role, even in the current circumstances and was working on a comprehensive strategy for recovery.

Bishop Beleme said the BCC, founded in 1965 by mainline denominations such as the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (UCCSA), Anglican, Roman Catholic, Methodist and Lutheran churches, among others, had always been engaged in societal issues regarding human rights, health, women, youth, disabled and human sexuality.

He said, due to the COVID-19 impact, its meetings had been affected with health protocols disturbing ability of the church to make normal inroads into society.

Bishop Beleme said fellowship through physical meetings was the cornerstone of Christianity, but they have had to adhere to restricted gatherings, of fewer people.

They also resorted to the use of digital platforms such as Zoom and Facebook for online content as well as national television to reach the public.

"... Our rites such as baptism have ground to a halt and we are affected by the possibility of an irreversible withdrawal from church membership by some, particularly recent converts," Bishop Beleme said.

He said humans were spiritual beings who needed psycho-social support during difficult times of an outbreak of illness, compounded by mandatory physical isolation,

Bishop Beleme said providing counselling to the affected and assisting the bereaved during burials had also become difficult to execute.

He said there had also been a financial challenge, with churches struggling to make regular collections from members, which might lead to churches struggling to pay salaries, utilities and relevant work such as the maintenance of church property.

Adding his worth, BCC general secretary, Reverend Gabriel Tsuaneng stated that the organisation had tried to find ways of responding to the challenges.

He said the church had first come to an acceptance of the temporary inconvenience caused by COVID-19, and were encouraging their members and the public in general to observe health protocols.

They further provide pastoral care and support for people affected by COVID-19, and were harnessing resources, in partnership with community leaders, to encourage the public to follow protective measures and to avail themselves for testing, Rev Tsuaneng said.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>