Sudan: ♦ Sudan - This Week's News in Brief ♦

Injuries, detentions, as thousands march across Sudan

August 17 - 2020 KHARTOUM Many people were injured in clashes with police, and at least 77 demonstrators were detained as thousands took to the streets in Khartoum and a number of towns and cities across Sudan today, to mark the one-year anniversary of the signing of the Constitutional Declaration.

The marches were organised by local Resistance Committees under the slogan 'March of the Millions Account Inventory' to demand the correction of the course of the revolution.

The demonstrators also demanded the restructuring of the regular armed forces, for all companies to be placed under control of the Ministry of Finance, a speedy holding of an economic conference, and restructuring the Forces for Freedom and Change coalition which formed the backbone of the December revolution.

Sudan peace negotiations coming to a close

August 15 - 2020 JUBA / KHARTOUM The Sudanese government delegation to the peace negotiations in the South Sudan capital of Juba and the Darfur rebel movements have agreed to unify their negotiating positions on the security arrangements file. Khartoum and the UN-AU Mission in Darfur are preparing for the peacekeepers' exit at the end of this year.

After the negotiation session on the security file yesterday, South Sudanese mediator Dhieu Mathok told reporters in Juba that both parties agreed to include the various negotiation papers in one paper, and define the points of dispute, in order to address them.

He explained that these points can brought back to three basic issues: Integration of the rebel forces, the formation of a peacekeeping force in the conflict-torn western region, and reintegration and demobilisation of militia forces.

Coronavirus measures eased in northern Sudan

August 17 - 2020 DONGOLA / EL FULA The curfew in Sudan's Northern State was partially lifted yesterday. Markets were re-opened, provided that people wear face masks, vehicles are disinfected, people follow the health emergency measures, and immediately report any symptoms of the disease.

No casualties reported after ammunition blast in capital

August 15 - 2020 KHARTOUM Yesterday evening, an explosion occurred at an ammunition factory in El Shajara military area in southern Khartoum. No causalities have been reported.

Nine new polio cases confirmed by MoH

August 14 - 2020 KHARTOUM The Sudanese Ministry of Health announced nine new cases of polio type 2 yesterday, present in seven states in the country. The highest alert has been raised by the Ministry of Health. A detailed report of the cases of vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 which have appeared recently in the country was presented to the Council of Ministers yesterday.

US imposes visa restrictions

August 14 - 2020 WASHINGTON DC Yesterday, United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, announced that "individuals residing both inside and outside Sudan who are believed to be responsible for or complicit in, or to have engaged, directly or indirectly, in undermining Sudan's civilian-led transitional government's efforts to implement the July 17, 2019, Political Agreement and August 17, 2019, Constitutional Declaration" will be subject to "visa restrictions".

Port Sudan violence continues despite curfew, army presence

August 13 - 2020 PORT SUDAN In Port Sudan, tribal fighting continued for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday despite a full curfew and the arrival of military reinforcements in Red Sea state. The death toll on the fourth day's clashes reached five. 13 others were wounded.

Ethiopian gunmen steal cattle in eastern Sudan

August 12 - 2020 EL GEDAREF More than 9,000 cows, sheep, and camels have been stolen by Ethiopian gunmen in the El Fashaga-Ethiopian border area. The gunmen allegedly also committed murders and are engaged in kidnappings for ransom.

NCF oppose budget amendments

August 12 - 2020 KHARTOUM The National Consensus Forces, which is part of the Forces for Freedom and Change, reject the amendments to the 2020 National Budget that were approved by the Cabinet and the Sovereign Council on Sunday.

13 dead following recent eastern Sudan tribal clashes

August 11 - 2020 PORT SUDAN The death toll from clashes between Nuba and Beni Amer tribes in Port Sudan rose to 13 yesterday, while the number of injuries reached 42. The Red Sea state Doctors' Committee reported that seven bodies arrived at the morgue on Monday morning.

