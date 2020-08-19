South Africa: SAFA Saddened By the Passing On of Sbusiso Mseleku

At the time of his death, Mseleku had started an online digital media channel, Sbusiso Mseleku Sports Channel, and was feeding several media houses with his incisive content.

Mseleku worked for several media organisations at the highest level, including the Sowetan, Lumumba Sports (which he founded), SABC and City Press where he was the Sports Editor. He left City Press last year to start his own digital platform.

"We are all heartbroken, gutted and feeling empty. Sbusiso Mseleku was a giant in every right. He is the one who coined the name 'Bafana Bafana' for our senior men's national team. He was among the highly respected writers and commentators within the sports industry. South Africa is poorer without him. We have been plunged into mourning," said SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan.

The SAFA President said Mseleku was the walking encyclopaedia of South African sports, especially football.

"Sbusiso was a sports person through and through. Even when he left City Press, a publication he served with distinction, he went on to form his own digital sports company and was feeding various media houses in South Africa and on the continent, including SAFA with his distinct content," added Dr Jordaan.

"To his family, I say, we are all grieving with you on this huge loss. Here is an individual who has run his race. May his soul rest in peace."