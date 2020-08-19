Somalia: Gunmen Kill Regional Minister in Jowhar

18 August 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Unidentified Gunmen have shot and killed the regional minister for agriculture of Hirshabelle in Jowhar on Monday evening.

Abdulkadir Abuukar Karani was shot dead by unknown gunmen on his way home from the mosque after Isha prayers killing him on the spot.

"Armed men followed him from the mosque and shot him outside the gate of his house," said a resident.

The gunmen fled immediately after shooting the regional minister who also doubles up as the as an MP.

Hirshabelle state president Mohamed Abdi Ware sent his heartfelt condolences to the family and the people of Hirshabelle.

"I'm shocked to hear the death of the minister may Allah have mercy on him," Said president Ware.

There was no immediate claim for the responsibility of the latest assassination.

It is not clear the motive behind the murder and there was no immediate claim for the responsibility of the latest assassination.

