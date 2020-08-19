Uganda: Gen Tumukunde Warns Anyone Behind His Arrests

Presidential hopeful Rtd Gen Henry Tumukunde has warned whoever is behind his continuous arrests which he says are aimed at making him lose hope about making change in the governance of Uganda.

Gen Tumukunde said this on Tuesday at Njeru Police Station in Buikwe District where he was briefly held after he was arrested for meeting with his supporters without observing the Ministry of Health guidelines against Covid-19.

"I do not know the issues but I have just written a statement. I want to be clear on this, anyone who is in charge of this system should never operate towards making us lose total hope about being able to use the democratic path to change the governance of this country. This exactly happened in 1981 when President Museveni was arrested on a roadblock," he said.

Gen Tumukunde had organised seven meetings in Buikwe District but some didn't take place when he was arrested at the very first meeting which was held at Royal Paradise in Wakisi Division, Njeru Municipality.

Mr Shafiq Dembe, one of Tumukunde's lawyers, said they had observed all the guidelines in their meetings but the police still had to unlawfully arrest them.

"The officers are only saying that Gen Tumukunde is arrested without telling us the charges. Their intention is not to charge him but to deny him access to the people, which is wrong," he said.

Mr Dembe added: "We are not supposed to inform the police on our consultative meetings more so when we are observing SOPs. Ugandans are watching and they are not foolish."

The Police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, said police was going to issue a statement about his arrest.

Gen Tumukunde has previously said the state is using the Covid-19 guidelines as an excuse to stop the Opposition politicians from interacting with their supporters.

In March, a joint team of police and military intelligence raided Mr Tumukunde's office in Kololo and arrested him and later charged him with treason.

President Museveni later said the State has treasonable evidence against the military general who has announced that he will challenge him in the 2021 General Election.

Gen Tumukunde has had battles with government since 2005 when he fell out with President Museveni and was arrested and charged in a court martial for "uttering statements prejudicial to good discipline and order in the army."

He was convicted after an eight-year trial and sentenced to a caution, allowing him to walk free. He had been detained two years before the trial began.