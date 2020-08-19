Uganda: Police Summon Tumukunde Over Meetings With Army Veterans

The Criminal Investigations Department of Police has summoned presidential hopeful Lt Gen (Rtd) Henry Tumukunde to record a statement on allegations that he held meetings with army veterans to discuss politics.

The letter to Gen Tumukunde, which Daily Monitor has seen, is signed by the Director Criminal Investigations, AIGP Grace Akullo and is copied to Chief of Defence Forces, Inspector of Police and Deputy Inspector General of Police.

"The Director of Criminal Investigations is investigating allegations to the effect that on a number of occasions at your office and residence both in Kololo and other venues within the country, you have held meetings with army veterans discussing issues related to politics," the letter reads in part.

It further states that: "Your actions if true contravenes Section of the 1995 Constitution and the UPDF Act."

Issued and signed on August 18, the letter instructs the former Security Minister to appear at the CID headquarters today (Wednesday) at 2pm.

The summons came after Gen Tumukunde was arrested and released by Police in Buikwe District on Tuesday on allegations that he convened a meeting in which he defied the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of social distancing.

The former intelligence chief is currently battling treason and illegal possession of firearms charges that were placed on him after he was arrested in March this year.

Gen Tumukunde's arrest came after he formally announced that he would contest for presidency in the 2021 general elections through a letter he authored to the national Electoral Commission (EC) in early March.

On Wednesday last week Gen Tumukunde officially launched his presidential bid and unveiled the "Renewed Uganda" platform that rides on the slogan "It is possible" through which he hopes to run as an independent candidate in a bid to unseat President Museveni.