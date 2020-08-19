South Africa: Masks - Who Wears Them and Why It Matters

analysis

To what extent are South Africans complying with government regulations and World Health Organisation advice on wearing masks? This question was explored in the University of Johannesburg and the Human Sciences Research Council's Covid-19 Democracy Survey.

In the United States, according to a study by Gallup, only 47% of Americans "usually or always" wore a mask in an "outdoor setting" (though the figure rose substantially when asked about "indoor settings").

The UJ-HSRC survey asked: "When you leave your home, how often are you wearing a mask?" After weighting, which ensured findings were closely representative of the country's adult population, these were the responses:

These are self-reported findings, and there might be a temptation to offer a culturally acceptable response. But the same was true with the US survey, so, concerning mask-wearing, South Africans are more likely to act responsibly.

While the figure for those who said "always" might still seem unacceptably inflated, especially for readers familiar with townships, three factors should be considered. First, people hanging out on a street are unlikely to be typical, and visual assessment can give a false impression. Second, it is well established that respondents are more likely to disclose personal information in an online...