South Africa: Masks - Who Wears Them and Why It Matters

19 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Kate Alexander, Martin Bekker, Samela Mtyingizane, Thandeka Mcameni and Narnia Bohler-Muller

To what extent are South Africans complying with government regulations and World Health Organisation advice on wearing masks? This question was explored in the University of Johannesburg and the Human Sciences Research Council's Covid-19 Democracy Survey.

In the United States, according to a study by Gallup, only 47% of Americans "usually or always" wore a mask in an "outdoor setting" (though the figure rose substantially when asked about "indoor settings").

The UJ-HSRC survey asked: "When you leave your home, how often are you wearing a mask?" After weighting, which ensured findings were closely representative of the country's adult population, these were the responses:

These are self-reported findings, and there might be a temptation to offer a culturally acceptable response. But the same was true with the US survey, so, concerning mask-wearing, South Africans are more likely to act responsibly.

While the figure for those who said "always" might still seem unacceptably inflated, especially for readers familiar with townships, three factors should be considered. First, people hanging out on a street are unlikely to be typical, and visual assessment can give a false impression. Second, it is well established that respondents are more likely to disclose personal information in an online...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali President Resigns After Being Arrested by Mutinying Soldiers
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.