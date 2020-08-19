Tanzania's Tundu Lissu Defies Danger to Challenge Magufuli in October's Presidential Election

analysis

The election race has heated up in Tanzania after opposition leader Tundu Lissu returned home three years after narrowly escaping a hit on his life. While he has received a hero's welcome, there have also already been sinister attempts to disrupt his campaign.

The hero's welcome which Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu has been receiving since coming home from exile three weeks ago is both good and bad for him and the wider opposition.

Good because it bodes well for his chances of winning the October presidential election as candidate for the main Chadema opposition party. Bad because the evidence of a strong surge of support may provoke the incumbent president, John Magufuli, and his CCM party administration to use undemocratic means to block him.

Tanzanian President John Magufuli. (Photo: EPA / Daniel Irungu)

It already seems to have begun doing so. Last Thursday night, the eve of his arrival to campaign in the north-east town of Arusha, Chadema's regional headquarters in the town were firebombed and destroyed, he said.

On Friday in nearby Kilimanjaro, his entourage was attacked by stone-throwing thugs while he was holding a meeting at Chadema's office. "And the police did not intervene," he told Daily...