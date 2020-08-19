Botswana: Spinning Arena Remains Closed

18 August 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Sandra Sethaiso

Mmamashia — The COVID-19 pandemic has led to numerous sporting events being either cancelled or postponed and motorsport was not spared.

In an interview, Kuvuki Spin Arena founder, Sexton Leepile, said the arena had since been closed due to COVID-19 restrictions and would remain closed until further notice.

He further lamented that the pandemic had not only hit the sport, but also affected small businesses that sold food and other items to spectators during spinning events.

Leepile said the spinning arena management was working on a project to give their supporters a much bigger event once the COVID-19 pandemic dust settled.

"We are building a much larger stadium that will accommodate more pleasure seekers, food stalls and other fun activities," he said.

Leepile said they were hopeful that by February, the situation would have improved since they were planning a big come-back event that would feature spinners from other countries.

He further encouraged supporters to be patient and continue to follow the health protocols put in place to stay safe.

